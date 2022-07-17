Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck: ‘We Did It'

Presenting Jennifer Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez broke her silence about her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on July 17, a day after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, and also shared photos from their big day — or rather, night.

"We did it," J.Lo wrote in her On The JLo newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The 52-year-old said their children accompanied her and Affleck to the wedding, without naming them. She has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while he shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo, who wore an off-the-shoulder lace dress, said she and Affleck, 49, "barely made it" to A Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight and that the venue "graciously stayed open late a few minutes and let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible" that was apparently once used by the late Elvis Presley.

The actress said that she wore a "dress from an old movie" and that Affleck wore a jacket from his closet as they read their own vows and exchanged "the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding, "they even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle."

Lopez called it "the best possible wedding" they could have imagined. "Best night of our lives" she added. "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

"Bennifer" wed months after getting engaged for the second time and a little more than a year after rekindling their 20-year-old relationship.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" she wrote. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She continued, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Lopez, who asked to take Affleck's last name on their marriage license filing, signed her newsletter, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."