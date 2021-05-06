Jennifer Lopez's Newest Co-Star Josh Duhamel Shares Update on How She's Doing

Josh Duhamel is learning that everyone's first question for him for the foreseeable future is probably going to be about his "Shotgun Wedding" co-star Jennifer Lopez.

The 48-year-old "Love, Simon" actor visited "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday. During the chat, Jimmy Fallon immediately made it clear he was dying to hear any updates about Lopez, given that she and Duhamel recently wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic for their forthcoming rom-com.

"I know you've just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez," Fallon said. "How is J.Lo doing, and that's really what I want to ask."

After a chuckle could be heard rippling throughout the crowd, Duhamel replied, "She's fantastic. I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."

Neither Fallon nor Duhamel mentioned Alex Rodriguez's name, but fans know that Lopez's recent breakup from the former baseball player was the likely subtext for Fallon's initial query.

Lopez posted via Instagram that filming on the movie had wrapped on April 21, just one week after she and Rodriguez announced that they had called off their engagement.

During Wednesday's interview, Duhamel went on to explain he was not as adept at staying comfortable in the island heat as his co-star, who most recently performed at the VAX LIVE charity concert.

"We get to set, you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful," Duhamel said.

"So is J.Lo," Fallon quickly added.

"Yes, exactly," Duhamel responded.

"It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding," Duhamel said. "I'm like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie – I'm completely soaked and sweaty – and she's just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I'm not sure we're going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I'm this sweaty mess, and she's, well, J.Lo."

As he hinted, the "When in Rome" star didn't actually join the cast of "Shotgun Wedding" until somewhat recently. Armie Hammer had been set to play the role before dropping out in January amid fallout from a social media scandal.

"In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer told E! News in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that."

