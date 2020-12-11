Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate adorably revealed her baby bump on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

By Mona Thomas

Baby on board!

During the Thursday, Dec. 10 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," actress Jenny Slate announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way. During the interview, she began to explain how she and fiancé Ben Shattuck kicked off quarantine with a "romantic night of being together."

"And then, I did what everyone else did. I kind of, like, hunkered down and baked a lot of bread," the "Venom" star explained. "But I just want to say, I think--I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth."

She then stands up and pans the camera down to reveal her huge baby bump. Host Seth Meyers laughed, "Oh yeah, that's a lot of carbs."

Jenny continued to show her bump as she chuckled, "It's different. It's different. I feel different. How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"

On a more serious note, the mommy to be shared how she's been feeling being pregnant during the almost unbearable year that is 2020.

"First of all, it's nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that's, like, hard and sad," the 38-year-old shared. "It's nice to have, like, a little secret treasure."

The baby news comes a little over a year after she and Ben announced their engagement. On September 9, 2019, the comedian shared on her Instagram, "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

