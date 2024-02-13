‘Jeopardy!' executive producer opens up on Mayim Bialik's exit, ‘hopes' she'll come back

Mayim Bialik may no longer be hosting “Jeopardy!,” but the show is open to her returning one day.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, said the decision to part with Bialik came from a desire to have one host, Ken Jennings.

“When I took over the show, we were forced into that situation,” Davies recently said about having two hosts while speaking during the Television Critics Association winter 2024 press tour, according to Variety.

“Over the past two and a half seasons, what we’ve heard from a lot of from television stations and other interested parties is that they wanted more consistency. They wanted a single host.”

Davies, who took over the show in April 2022, then floated the idea Bialik could come back to the host's podium in some capacity.

“Mayim is a superb host,” he said. “We hope to continue working with her on primetime versions — this conversation is ongoing.”

Bialik announced she would no longer be hosting the program in an Instagram post in December, although she didn't provide any specific details about her departure.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’” Bialik wrote.

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

At the time, “Jeopardy!” released its own statement Bialik's exit.

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’” the show said.

Mayim Bialik may no longer be with "Jeopardy!," but that could change. (Casey Durkin/ABC via Getty Images)



“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!,’ and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials,” the show added.

At the time, Jennings said he was taken aback by the news.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Jennings told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published the day after Christmas.

In July 2022, Bialik and Jennings were officially announced as co-hosts after a string of guest hosts filled in following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Mike Richards, who had been named permanent host in August 2021 — along with Bialik — had stepped down from the job that same month for previous lawsuits and sexist comments he made on a podcast.

