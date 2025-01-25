‘Jeopardy!' contestant thanks Céline Dion in introduction — then misses question about Céline Dion

One “Jeopardy!” contestant had a bit of a blunder when it came to a Céline Dion hit.

Drew Goins, a Hawaii-based journalist who was competing in the “Jeopardy!” 2025 Champions Wildcard tournament, missed a question about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer — after giving a special shoutout to Dion earlier in the episode.

During the Jan. 24 episode, Goins listed several people he wanted to thank, including one celebrity.

“John the producer suggested, long story, that I thank Céline Dion. So, thank you, Céline Dion,” he said, while bowing and looking into the camera.

"Does she know what she did?" Host Ken Jennings asked.

"Oh, she does," Goins responded. "Deep down."

Later in the episode, Goins was given the opportunity to flex his knowledge of the singer when presented with a $2000 question from the category “'90s No. 1 Hits.”

“Sharing its title with an earlier, more upbeat Huey Lewis hit, it was No. 1 for Celine Dion in 1994,” Jennings read.

But instead of buzzing in, Goins appeared stressed out and panicked about the question. He, along with the rest of the contestants, were unable to answer, and the buzzer signaled that time ran out.

“Oh, she’s going to be mad, Drew,” Jennings joked before the contestant left the podium and pretended to walk off the set.

Jennings eventually revealed the answer to the question, sharing, “Like Huey Lewis, Céline Dion sang a song called ‘The Power of Love.’”

Returning to the podium, Goins excused the blunder, saying, “I was born in 1994!”

The journalist ultimately came in second place in the final of the Champions Wildcard tournament, taking home a prize of $40,000. As the runner-up, Goins still sneaked into the upcoming Tournament of Champions, and he is scheduled to play in the quarterfinals on Feb. 3.

While Goins was let down by a question about Dion, he had a memorable moment of redemption during the Second Chance tournament with another pop superstar — Taylor Swift.

During a September 2024 episode of “Jeopardy!” Goins failed to answer the $800 question, “The first of Taylor Swift’s record 4 AOTY Grammys was for this album in 2010.”

None of the contestants buzzed in with the answer, which was “Fearless.”

Then, on the Jan. 6 "Jeopardy" episode, he was met with the $200 question, “In 2014 Taylor Swift gave us this album named for a different year.”

This time, the question was not met with silence, with Goins buzzing in to respond, “What is 1989?”

“Redemption for Drew!” Jennings chimed in as the audience began cheering. “And the crowd goes wild.”

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: