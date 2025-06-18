Jeremy Allen White is showing the world he does a pretty good Bruce Springsteen as he stars as the iconic singer in a new trailer for the upcoming biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

The film “chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 ‘Nebraska’ album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past,” 20th Century Studios said in a statement.

“Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

The trailer, which released on June 18, begins with Springsteen mulling over whether to buy a new car, while the salesman says he recognizes him. To his comment, Springsteen responds, "Well that makes one of us," which sets the tone for the gritty trailer.

The moment then shifts to the singer in a room recording a song with a guitar in hand while an engineer helps him.

“It don’t need to be perfect,” he says to the engineer. “I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong), then appears at a music label where he speaks to another executive about the singer's career.

“This isn’t about either one of us. This isn’t about the charts. This is about Bruce Springsteen,” Landau says before a shot zooms in on the singer playing the harmonica and his guitar. “And these are the songs that he wants to work on right now.”

Later in the trailer, there are also shots of Springsteen on the beach and looking through old photos, as well as what appears to be a black and white flashback of him as a child boxing in his bedroom with his dad, while a voiceover explains how he had a hole in his bedroom while growing up.

“Bruce is a repairman and what he is doing with this album is he’s repairing that hole in his floor,” the voiceover says over various images of Springsteen. “He’s repairing that hole in himself. And once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.

“I’m trying to find something in all them worries,” Springsteen says, as the trailer rises to a crescendo with quick cuts of him, including in the studio and one of him onstage singing his hit “Born to Run,” as the clip comes to an end.

Bruce Springsteen talks about his new album "Letter to You," the first song he ever learned how to play and his early beginnings as a musician.

White has previously said he would try to sing in the film, while Springsteen himself has given the seal of approval to “The Bear” star portraying him.

Directed by Scott Cooper, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” based on the book "Deliver Me From Nowhere," also stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffman, Marc Maron and David Krumholtz. The film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 24.

