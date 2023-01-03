Jeremy Renner Was Helping Family Member When He Was Run Over by His Snowplow: Police

Actor Jeremy Renner was hurt when he tried to stop his snowplow that began rolling away when he was helping a family member because a car was stuck in heavy snow, according to police.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office in a press briefing Tuesday said that a 911 call was received shortly before 9 a.m. PST on Sunday reporting a crash between a snowplow and a pedestrian.

Police said that one of Renner's vehicles that was being driven by a family member became stuck in the snow near Renner's house. Renner used his snowplow to successfully tow his vehicle away but as he stepped out to talk to the family member, the snowplow began to roll.

Renner tried to get back into the snowplow but he was run over by the heavy machinery, police said.

Renner posted a message late Tuesday on Instagram accompanied by a picture.

"Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The Washoe County sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway at about 9 a.m. Sunday before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

