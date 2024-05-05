Jerry Seinfeld has hilarious advice for Ryan Gosling during ‘SNL' appearance

Jerry Seinfeld had nothing but advice for Ryan Gosling when he appeared as "A Man Who Did Too Much Press" on "Saturday Night Live."

In a surprise visit to the show's "Weekend Update" segment, the "Unfrosted" star admitted to giving too many interviews for his new Netflix movie about the making of the Pop-Tart.

"Where am I exactly?" Seinfeld said after being greeted by Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.

After Jost told Seinfeld he was live on "SNL," the "Seinfeld" star asked, "Is that a podcast?"

After a brief discussion where Seinfeld admitted that he has appeared on "everything" to promote his new movie, he gave a hilarious warning to other movie stars who may be appearing in too much press ahead of their films' release.

"I want to help other people," Seinfeld said. "If you're struggling with press, you're not alone. I'm talking to you Ryan Gosling."

"When I started doing press for 'Unfrosted' I was like you," Seinfeld continued. "Funny, good-looking, now look at me. You think this is how I wanted to celebrate my 26th birthday? But you can get clean."

Seinfeld's speech was then interrupted by a phone call from Univision, who was requesting an interview. To which Seinfeld answered and began talking about his next press appearance.

"I think we've lost him," Jost hilariously finally admitted.

This week's episode was hosted by Dua Lipa, who also served as the musical guest.

In addition to Seinfeld, musician Troye Sivan made a surprise appearance to introduce Dua Lipa's first musical performance.

Also making an appearance on this week's show was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's current dog, Cricket, who shared the same name as the dog she admitted to shooting and killing in her new book.

The dog, played by cast member Marcello Hernandez, came out to "defend" his owner, but was really trying to send a message that he could be the next pet Noem kills.

And, last not but not least, Jojo Siwa, played by cast member Sarah Sherman, made an appearance to talk about her new "bad girl" look.