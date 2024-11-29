Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family' spend Thanksgiving in the ER with their kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

These "Modern Family" stars’ Thanksgiving celebrations didn’t quite go to plan.

Because on Nov. 28, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen — who played onscreen siblings Mitchell and Claire, respectively, in the beloved sitcom — each wound up in the emergency room with their children.

For her part, Bowen — who shares sons Oliver, 17, and 15 year-old twins John and Gustav with ex-husband Scott Phillips — shared an image of one of her children standing in front of the emergency room.

She captioned the photo, “It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

But she wasn’t the only former TV Pritchett to find themselves spending the holiday with healthcare providers. As Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita commented on her post, “Us too.”

And indeed, shortly after Bowen’s news, Tyler Ferguson — who is dad to sons Beckett Mercer, 4, and Sullivan ‘Sully’ Louis, 2, with Mikita — shared a picture of one of their kids lying on his chest from a hospital bed.

Thankfully, he had an older sister to turn to.

“I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen,” the 49-year-old captioned his Nov. 28 post. “So seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting.”

Thankfully, Tyler Ferguson noted whatever land them in the ER wasn’t too serious. He continued of his son, “(He's also fine.) Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare.”

Still, among those sending their love amid the scare was Tyler Ferguson's onscreen stepmother Sofía Vergara, who commented alongside three red hearts, “Oh no!!!!”

But as further evidence that everything was a-okay amid their Thanksgiving ordeal, Tyler Ferguson shared a sweet photo to his Instagram Story of his son dressed in a suit gazing out an ornate window onto the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route.

He captioned the Nov. 29 image, “Thankful for friends who are helping us build memories of our kids.”

And indeed, a front row seat to the celebrity-studded, balloon extravaganza is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

