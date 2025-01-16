Celebrity News

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren separate after 16 years of marriage

The actor opened up about their split in an Instagram post on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

FILE - Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren attend the God's Love We Deliver 16th annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse, in New York, Oct. 17, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are separating after 16 years of marriage.

Alba opened up about their split in an Instagram post on Thursday. The actor said the couple — who married in 2008 — are moving into a new chapter individually and shared that their highest priority is their three children.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba said the post. “I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Alba and Cash's representatives have not responded to an email requesting comment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Celebrity News Jun 6, 2024

Jessica Alba reveals how she and Cash Warren reconnected after previous breakup

Fashion Jun 30, 2024

Jessica Alba's girls wear her past red carpet dresses in rare outing

Celebrity News Apr 10, 2024

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at Honest, the personal care company she founded

In 2004, the couple met on the set of “Fantastic Four." Alba starred in the film as Sue Storm, while Warren worked as an assistant to director Tim Story.

The ages of their three children are 7, 13 and 16.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she said.

Jessica Alba is back for Season 2 of her DIY show "Honest Renovations"!
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsCelebrity couples
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us