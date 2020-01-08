Jillian Michaels Faces Backlash for Comments on Lizzo's Body

Jillian Michaels is speaking her truth and the internet is not here for it.

On Wednesday morning, former "The Biggest Loser" trainer Jillian appeared on Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM to chat about her life and career, but ended up getting into a discussion musician Lizzo and her appearance. While talking to the host of the show about celebrities who are celebrating this new trend of body positivity and self-acceptance, Michaels made a comment that has received a lot of backlash from fans.

"Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels shared. "I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, 'I'm so glad she's overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"

Lizzo Responds to Twerking Courtside Haters

Many fans have taken to their social media platforms to call out Michaels for what many believe is body shaming. It's more than just fans as well. "Good Place" star Jameela Jamil, who has been a major advocate for self-acceptance and self-love, took to her Twitter to call out the trainer for her ideas about health and body type.

"Just saying... MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS," she tweeted to her followers. "Why is This woman acting like she's an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin."

No word on whether Lizzo has seen the comments, but she recently announced she was quitting Twitter, so it looks like the timing worked out perfectly. Either way, she's probably too busy being 100 percent that bitch!