Jim Carrey's sister Rita has died. Read her husband's touching tribute

Rita Carrey, Jim Carrey’s sister, has died.

The news was announced on Nov. 15 in a Facebook post shared by her husband, Alex, on her page. Rita Carrey died on Nov. 14, surrounded by family and friends, according to the post.

“It is with a heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends, Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024,” the post reads.

Her cause of death was not disclosed.

The Canadian singer carved out her own career in entertainment and embraced her brother’s extraordinary fame with humor, once joking during an appearance on the talk show “What She Said,” “They always go, ‘Jim Carrey’s sister.’ So my name now is JCS — Jesus Christ Superstar — because I never get, ‘Oh, you’re Rita.’ It’s JCS.”

She was a radio show co-host and producer of “The Peet & Reet Show,” according to her Facebook profile.

Rita Carrey and her husband were married this past year in July after having been together for 16 years, according to the post announcing her death.

“We just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted,” the post reads.

Family and friends will honor Rita Carrey’s memory with a candlelight vigil on Dec. 7 in Ontario, Canada.

“It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita,” her husband concluded his announcement. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took, and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye, my lover. Goodbye, my friend, Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. Your bestest friend and husband.”

In 2015, Rita Carrey spoke about being the older sister of the famous comedian during an appearance on “What She Said.” During the interview, she spoke about embracing her famous brother and offered a glimpse into how his sense of physical comedy took shape at a young age.

“That took years of Jim actually looking in the mirror and practicing facial expressions,” she said of her brother’s animated expressions. “Then one day, my mom told him, ‘If you keep doing that, you’re going to see the devil.’ So, of course, he did it even more.”

