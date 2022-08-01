Jodie Sweetin Is Married! Star Ties the Knot With ‘Full House' Castmates in Attendance

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski are married!

TODAY has confirmed that the two, who have been dating for five years, wed on Saturday night.

A representative for Sweetin also said that the former "Full House" star's castmates were in attendance. According to People magazine, who were granted exclusive details about the event, those castmates included Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos. Also, the widow of Bob Saget — Kelly Rizzo — was there as well, according to a sweet comment she left on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, Sweetin shared the People spread on Instagram with a cheeky caption.

"So... about last night," she wrote, along with a series of emojis. The photos show Sweetin holding a multicolored floral bouquet and wearing her hair in a simple updo accessorized with what appears to be a sprig of baby's breath. The blushing bride also wore an elegant necklace and sleeveless white gown with lace details. According to People, the gown was from Lili Bridals. Meanwhile, Wasilewski wore a classic tuxedo and powder-blue tie and pocket square.

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Sweetin, 40, told People. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Sweetin's daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, were also in attendance at the wedding. Both girls were given necklaces from Kay Jewelers to celebrate the blending of their families; Sweetin and Wasilewski also exchanged rings from Kay Jewelers.

Her father walked her down the aisle, according to People, where she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows in front of just 50 guests.

Sweetin appeared to tease the wedding on Instagram on Saturday morning, sharing a photo of her engagement ring sparkling against a new manicure.

"Always nice to have a fresh mani for a special occasion," the star wrote.

Sweetin announced in January 2022 that she and Wasilewski were engaged. In a sweet Instagram post, she said that she couldn't "wait to see the life that lies ahead" of the couple.

In April 2022, Sweetin told People magazine that her relationship with Wasilewski was "magical."

“He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important,” she said. “I remember suddenly, I was like, ‘I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago (in a relationship),’ and it’s made it so easy.”

This is Sweetin's fourth marriage. She was married to first husband Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. In 2007, she married Cody Herpin, father of her daughter Zoie, though the pair split in 2010. In 2012, she married Morty Coyle, father of 11-year-old Beatrix. The pair divorced in 2016.

