John Cena clarifies his comments around retirement: ‘I'll never be away from the WWE family'

John Cena will retire from the WWE ring at some point. When and how that will happen, he’s not entirely sure yet.

Cena, 46, caused a stir in the wrestling world this week when he told “Entertainment Tonight” he will stop performing for WWE within the next few years. During an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY Jan. 26 to promote his new film, “Argylle,” he was asked whether he will indeed hang up his wrestling boots by the age of 50. “That sounds pretty accurate, right?” he answered. “Like, 50 is half of 100.”

In a follow-up interview with TODAY.com, Cena elaborated on his plans to retire from the performance side of the WWE.

“I’m giving myself, like, hey, if you don’t figure it out until (the age of 50), you’re just done,” he explains. “If we don’t come up with something that we can present to our WWE universe as a wave goodbye, if it doesn’t happen by then, I’ll just silently announce it on X or whatever the platform is.”

Cena, a 16-time world champion, debuted in WWE in 2002 and has appeared on its programming on and off in recent years, including a stint last fall. While the “Barbie” star has a passion for performing in the ring, he’s well aware that it will become more challenging to compete as he gets older.

“If I could do it infinitely, I would do it infinitely. It’s that energetic, it’s that much of an adrenaline rush, it’s that rewarding,” he says. “But I don’t think energy is — is neither created nor destroyed. And they’ve got such a wonderful crop of superstars. The WWE is loaded with marquee talent, and it’s their time.”

Historically, there are a number of examples of wrestlers who’ve announced their retirement, only to step back into the ring later on. Regarding how firm his intention is to retire within the next few years, Cena says, “Authentically over the years, my relationship with the WWE universe is based on honesty. And when I go, I’ll go.

“I’m not saying I won’t be involved integrally with the WWE,” he continues, citing his work mentoring young talent.

“I’ll never be away from the WWE family. But as far as in-ring and falling down and taking an ass-whooping, the clock is limited on that one.”

In the short term, it’s natural to wonder whether he’ll take part in WrestleMania this April after kicking off WWE’s signature event last year with a match against then-United States Champion Austin Theory. As of now, he’s unsure whether he’ll have a match at the upcoming WrestleMania, which will be held in Philadelphia.

“That’s beyond my control,” he says, before later adding, “It’s on a weekend. I don’t see myself shooting on a weekend in a movie. I’d love to be there. But those decisions are beyond my paygrade.”

