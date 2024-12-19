John Lennon's son Julian details undergoing surgery for cancerous mole

Originally appeared on E! Online

Julian Lennon is sharing an update on his health.

Nearly five years after the only son of "The Beatles" member John Lennon and his ex-wife Cynthia Lennon removed a cancerous mole from his head, he shared that he recently underwent emergency surgery to remove another cancerous mole.

"Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for Good Morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist," Julian Lennon explained on X Dec. 18. "Dr Tess was the one who caught & operated on My Mole/Skin Cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved My Life..."

"I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles," he continued, "as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP."

The 61-year-old, who appeared on the talk shows earlier this month to chat about his new photography book, said he immediately returned to undergo the procedure.

"So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home," he wrote, "I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery."

Although Julian Lennon may not know the details of his biopsy until after the holidays, he emphasized that "the operation was a success."

He also urged followers to "get yourself checked out by your doctor."

"It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day," he shared. "So please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done… I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future."

In 2020, the "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer, who shared that he had successfully removed a mole from his scalp, reflected on the harrowing experience that left him "shaking inside."

"I cannot tell you how I felt, from One moment of Joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment," he wrote on Facebook at the time. "I'm still shaking inside… But My Faith is Strong."

"Life is too Short," he continued. "Don't make it shorter, by being ignorant about Your Own health. Love to All."