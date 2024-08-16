JoJo Siwa reveals she has a new girlfriend: ‘The most perfect day'

Originally appeared on E! Online

JoJo Siwa's karma is looking pretty sweet.

The "Dance Moms" alum revealed she has a new love in her life, launching her relationship with dancer Dakayla Wilson on social media.

Siwa shared a photo holding hands with the "So You Think You Can Dance" runner-up to her Instagram Stories Aug. 14, captioning the image, "Perfect day," with a black heart emoji.

Wilson shared the pic to her own account, adding a black heart emoji and writing, "literally the most perfect day." She also posted several photos from Disney California Adventure, including one of the couple holding hands.

Siwa also gushed about her lady love on TikTok Aug. 14, sharing a video from one of Wilson's dance classes, saying, "Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant."

The "Karma" singer — who came out in 2021 — quipped that Wilson "broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT." And as she added in an Instagram post, Siwa is truly getting "BACK TO THE DANCER ROOTS."

And Wilson was most certainly impressed, commenting, "all star assistant or all star girlfriend ?"

Prior to Wilson, Siwa's last public relationship was with Avery Cyrus, which ended in December 2022 after three months together.

And while Avery initially spoke fondly of her time dating Siwa — telling E! News at the time, "I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family" — Siwa herself has a different perspective, talking about the residual trauma she allegedly experienced.

"My last relationship was very public, by both of our choice," the 21-year-old explained on Call Her Daddy in April. "Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did."

And while she said her past "built a trauma I didn't even know I have," Siwa added that she's since become "very focused" on her professional life: "I'm very into my art, I'm very into my career, so I'm very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love."

And as Siwa noted, she didn't realize how difficult it had been for her "until I tried to date again."

E! News reached out to Avery at the time but did not hear back.