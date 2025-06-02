Celebrity News

Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill' voice actor, killed in San Antonio shooting

The 59-year-old actor was best known as the voice of John Redcorn in the hit animated series.

By Viola Flowers and Austin Mullen | NBC News

Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate on “Parks and Recreation” episode 701.
Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jonathan Joss, the voice actor best known as John Redcorn from "King of the Hill," was killed in a San Antonio, Texas, shooting over the weekend, according to police.

A suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was taken into custody and booked for murder, the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Officers were dispatched to Dorsey Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting in progress and arrived to find the actor, full name Jonathan Joss Gonzales, near the roadway after he was shot, police said.

Authorities attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived and pronounced Joss, 59, deceased.

Joss was the voice actor for John Redcorn in the hit Fox animated series "King of the Hill," replacing the late Victor Aaron, who was the original voice. He also played Ken Hotate in "Parks in Recreation" and had roles in "Tulsa King" and the 2016 remake of "The Magnificent Seven."

His most recent acting credit was in 2023 for voicing a character in the "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" video game.

Representatives and family of Joss could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

