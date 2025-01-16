Lawsuits

‘It Ends With Us' lawsuit: Baldoni seeks $400M from Lively, Reynolds

That lawsuit came the same day that Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel, alleging the paper worked with Lively to smear him.

By Andrew Dalton | The Associated Press

This combination of images shows Blake Lively at the London screening of the film “It ‘Ends With Us” on Aug. 8, 2024, left, and Justin Baldoni, center, and Ryan Reynolds in separate photos at the world premiere of the film in New York on Aug. 6, 2024.
AP Photo

“It Ends With Us” actor and director Justin Baldoni has sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation on Thursday in the latest step in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama.

Baldoni’s suit seeks at least $400 million for damages, including lost future income. The lawsuit from Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios, which also names publicist Leslie Sloane as a defendant, comes about two weeks after Lively sued Baldoni and several others tied to the film.

Lively alleged harassment and a coordinated campaign to attack her reputation for coming forward about her treatment on the set.

The Lively lawsuit came the same day that Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel, alleging the paper worked with Lively to smear him.

The new lawsuit filed in federal court in New York this week says the plaintiffs did not want to file the suit, but that Lively “has unequivocally left them with no choice, not only to set the record straight in response to Lively’s accusations, but also to put the spotlight on the parts of Hollywood that they have dedicated their careers to being the antithesis of.”

An email seeking comment from Sloane, whose PR company represents both Lively and Reynolds, was not immediately answered.

The two actors are also both represented by agency WME, which dropped Baldoni as a client after Lively filed a legal complaint that was a precursor to her lawsuit. The Times then published its story on the fight surrounding the film.

The surprise hit film based on the novel by Colleen Hoover has made major waves in Hollywood and led to discussions of the treatment of female actors both on sets and in media.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are facing off in several legal battles. The “Gossip Girl” alum filed a lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director in December, accusing him of an alleged smear campaign and allegedly sexually harassing her.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lawsuits
