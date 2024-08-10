Justin Baldoni says Blake Lively should direct ‘It Ends With Us' sequel amid rumors of a rift

Justin Baldoni is nominating his "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively to direct the movie's sequel, should one be greenlit.

The 40-year-old actor, who directed and starred opposite Lively, 36, in the 2024 drama told “Entertainment Tonight" at the movie's Aug. 6 New York premiere that other filmmakers were better suited to sit in the director's chair the next go round.

“I think that there are better people for that one,” he said. “I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct, that’s what I think.”

The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same title. Hoover published a sequel, “It Starts With Us,” in 2022.



Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a scene from "It Ends With Us."

Sony Pictures

The former "Jane the Virgin" star's comments come amid rumors that he and Lively butted heads while making the movie. The two co-stars haven't done press events together, nor did they take photos together at the New York premiere.

Baldoni and Lively star in the movie as Ryle and Lily, a couple whose seemingly storybook romance is marred by Ryle's abusive behavior. The movie also stars Brandon Sklenar as Lily's former high school boyfriend, Atlas, and Jenny Slate as Lily’s best friend, Allysa.

Baldoni, who also executive produced, said that directing "It Ends With Us" was an "extreme challenge" while speaking to TODAY.com in an interview published Aug. 9

“Every movie is a miracle,” he said. “And then, of course, you’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them.”

He credited Lively, a producer on the film, with contributing ideas that were crucial to its success.

“You can’t summarize Blake’s contribution in a sentence, because her energy and imprint is all over the movie and really, really made the film better, and from beginning to end," he said.

He added that Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, also helped out, revealing, "Ryan was so generous ... he’s a creative genius, that guy. So, you know, his gift is levity, and her gift is levity.”

When Baldoni was asked if he would collaborate with the power couple on another project in the future, he replied, “If they’d have me.”

Lively spoke about her approach to the creative process in a Vogue interview, likening a script to a "treasure hunt."

“A blank page is not nearly as exciting to me as starting with a script and finding something people have overlooked. Saying no, no, no, there’s something there! To me, it’s a treasure hunt. And so when I can see the treasure, then I get to be an archaeologist. I get to excavate, I get to carve it out and find this thing and show people the value in it. That, to me, is what I love.”

Sony has not announced plans for a sequel movie to "It Ends With Us."

When asked about a sequel to "Entertainment Tonight," Brandon Sklenar, who plays Lily's other love interest, said he'd "love to do" one.

"That ending scene leaves you watching more Lily and Atlas," Hoover said.

