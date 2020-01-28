Local
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Concert at Gillette Stadium

The pop star will take the stage in Foxborough in September.

By Abby Vervaeke

Justin Bieber on Feb. 26, 2019, in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Beliebers will get to see Justin Bieber play his new songs at Gillette Stadium this year.

Bieber announced his "Changes" tour last night, along with his new album. He is set to perform in Foxborough on Sept. 17.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Valentine's Day. Gillette will be his second-to-last stop on the tour.

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Gillette in 2017 as a part of his "Purpose" world tour, but he cancelled the concert.

For every ticket purchased, $1.00 will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness, according to the tour announcement.

In 2019, a source told E! News the pop star was "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." Bieber later opened up about "repairing" some of his "deep-rooted issues" on social media.

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

Bieber has not released an album since 2015.

