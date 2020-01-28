Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Concert at Gillette Stadium

Beliebers will get to see Justin Bieber play his new songs at Gillette Stadium this year.

Bieber announced his "Changes" tour last night, along with his new album. He is set to perform in Foxborough on Sept. 17.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Valentine's Day. Gillette will be his second-to-last stop on the tour.

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Gillette in 2017 as a part of his "Purpose" world tour, but he cancelled the concert.

For every ticket purchased, $1.00 will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness, according to the tour announcement.

In 2019, a source told E! News the pop star was "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." Bieber later opened up about "repairing" some of his "deep-rooted issues" on social media.

Bieber has not released an album since 2015.