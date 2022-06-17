Justin Bieber ‘Upbeat' About His Recovery as He Postpones More Tour Dates

Amid Justin Bieber’s recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the singer continues to postpone his upcoming tour dates.

Almost a week ago, the 28-year-old artist revealed his diagnosis on his Instagram, sharing that he suffered from partial facial paralysis.

In the latest update, Bieber's tour promoter AEG Presents noted that he “is upbeat about his recovery” but would have to take a break from performing in the meantime.

(1/4) Statement from Justin Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. pic.twitter.com/vr75GwQmB4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” the statement — shared on Twitter by the festival Summerfest — read, before diving into Bieber’s current health.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” the statement continued.

The statement went on to detail how the rescheduled Summerfest show will be made public shortly and how refunds will be made available.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological condition that happens when a shingles outbreak in the ear affects a nerve, causing facial paralysis.

Bieber first spoke out about his diagnosis last Friday when he posted a video of himself showing how he couldn't move one side of his face.

“As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he said. “This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

On Monday, in a since-expired Instagram story, the “Sorry” singer shared that “each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me (Jesus).” Bieber also described his health issues as “a horrific storm.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Anna Pace, a New York-based neurologist at the Mount Sinai Center for Headache and Facial Pain, told TODAY that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is treatable and most people do recover within three to four months.

“There is a spectrum to what recovery looks like,” Pace explained, speculating that the condition could affect his singing “if he isn’t able to have the same range of motion.”

“It’s not something that happens overnight,” Pace said, adding that the younger and healthier you are, the more likely you are to fully recover.

While Bieber noted in his video that he was unable to perform at this time, he did assure his fans, “It will go back to normal, just time. We don’t know how much time that’s going to be, but it’s going to be OK.”

