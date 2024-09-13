Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to impaired driving in New York

Justin Timberlake is due in court on Friday, where he is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge related to his Hamptons intoxicated driving arrest from a few months ago, a Suffolk district attorney spokesperson has said.

Details of the agreement with prosecutors weren’t disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal said Timberlake has agreed to admit guilt to a lesser offense of “ driving while ability impaired,” a traffic violation that carries a $300 to $500 fine and a 90-day license suspension.

It wasn't clear if Timberlake planned to speak to reporters. His license had previously been suspended over the Sag Harbor traffic stop last June.

He previously pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge, and his attorney insisted in early August that he was not intoxicated.

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island's Sag Harbor on a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge after refusing three times to take a chemical test.

Timberlake had been charged with the misdemeanor on June 18 after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in Sag Harbor, a one-time whaling village mentioned in Herman Melville’s classic novel “Moby-Dick” that's nestled amid the Hamptons, around 100 miles east of New York City.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a 2025 BMW around 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

Timberlake, 43, told the officer at the time that he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test.

The 10-time Grammy winner began performing as a young Disney Mouseketeer, rose to fame as part of the boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in the early 2000s.