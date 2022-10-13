Kaley Cuoco is Expecting Her 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom.

The “Flight Attendant” star, 36, announced Oct. 11 on Instagram that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!," Cuoco gushed next to a gallery of photos chronicling the couple's baby journey.

In the former "Big Bang Theory" star's first pic, she and Pelphrey smile as they pose with a piece of cake filled with pink frosting.

Other images find the pair posing with mugs marked "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear," and smiling as they hold up several pregnancy tests. Two of Cuoco's pics show the couple holding up adorable onesies.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating earlier this year after meeting in April, Cuoco told USA Today, calling their meeting "love at first sight."

"We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood," she told the publication. "She’s like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'"

We met at the 'Ozark' premiere (in April), and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she gushed.

"We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together," she added.

Pelphrey celebrated the couple's baby-on-the-way by sharing more pics on his own Instagram page. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️," he wrote.

Cuoco's baby news comes a little more than a year after she and ex-husband Karl Cook announced their split after three years of marriage. The former "8 Simple Rules" star was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

