Kanye West and Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Birthday Trip to France

Did anyone have this on their 2021 bingo card?

Just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West appears to be moving on with none other than Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk. In photos published by Daily Mail, Kanye and Irina can be seen taking in the beautiful countryside during a vacation in France. There, they stayed at the luxe Villa La Coste, a 600-acre boutique hotel beloved by artists and celebrities which features an organic winery, spa, three restaurants and an art center.

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

The sighting comes just one day after Kanye celebrated his 44th birthday. And though he might not have spent the day blowing out candles with his former in-laws, they were sure to still shower him with love. While Khloe Kardashian hailed him as her "brother for life," Kim declared she would "love u for life."

The note may have come as a surprise to fans who have watched the mom of four struggle with her divorce on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian &Kanye West: Romance Rewind

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," an emotional Kim explained on the show. "I feel like a f--king failure and it's like a third f--king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f--king loser."

Meanwhile, Irina split from actor Bradley in 2019 after four years together. And while the stars have always remained private about their relationship, Irina recently shared a rare look into how they are raising their 4-year-old daughter Lea.

"When I'm with my daughter," she told Elle, "I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Raising kids is something both Irina and Kanye have in common. As one source recently told E! News, "Kanye has been in LA a few times recently and has seen the kids." According to the insider, while the artist has been away focusing on music in Wyoming, when he is in Los Angeles he takes the kids for day activities.