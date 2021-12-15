Kardashians, Jenners Ask Judge to Quash Blac Chyna Subpoenas

As a February trial looms of Rob Kardashian's assault and battery allegations against his former fiancee, Blac Chyna, the mother of his young daughter has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.

But attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed court papers Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court asking Judge Gregory W. Alarcon to quash those subpoenas, arguing that Chyna has already had deposition time with each in another case. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 7.

"Following four years of litigation, and on the eve of discovery closing, (Chyna) seeks to depose... Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, despite having already examined each of them each for hours on the very same topics in the pending related action," the Jenner-Kardashian attorneys argue in their court papers. "(Chyna) has no basis for wanting to depose these non-parties again on the same issues other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines."

All four Kardashian members submitted sworn declarations in support of the motion to quash, but their statements were brought under seal.

"The Kardashians/Jenners are extremely busy with business and professional commitments scheduled months in advance and it would be excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice," the Jenner-Kardashian attorneys argue in their court papers.

Rob Kardashian sued Chyna, a model and socialite whose real name is Angela White, in September 2017, alleging that she committed domestic violence against him on Dec. 14, 2016, at the Hidden Hills home they shared and that belonged to Kylie Jenner.

In the related suit, Chyna sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, alleging that they lied about Chyna assaulting Rob Kardashian when speaking to E! Network executives in order to prevent Chyna from obtaining a second season of the former couple's reality television show, "Rob & Chyna."

Each of the previous depositions lasted an entire day and collectively totaled about 25 hours, according to the Jenner-Kardashian attorneys' court papers.

In a September 2020 ruling, Judge Randolph M. Hammock denied Chyna's initial motion to dismiss Kardashian's case. But in May, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, filed a renewed motion to toss the suit, citing what the lawyer said are "bombshell admissions" by Kardashian in Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services reports that Chyna never committed any domestic violence against him.

Media reports surfaced in 2017 that the DCFS had taken steps to look into the well-being of the couple's daughter, Dream Renee, who is now 5 years old.

In a sworn declaration regarding Chyna's alleged assault on him, Rob Kardashian said that when his ex-fiancee is "drunk and high, she is very strong."

In addition to threatening him with his own gun, Chyna tried to choke him, Kardashian says.

"While I was in the living room, Chyna came up behind me with an iPhone charger and wrapped it around my neck tightly and started choking me with the charger," Kardashian says. "At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable off my neck. I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door."

The trial of Rob Kardashian's suit is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Chyna, 33, and Kardashian, 34, began dating in January 2016 and their daughter was born that November. They broke up in the summer of 2017.