Karlie Kloss Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Kushner

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, who just welcomed their first baby.

The Kode With Klossy entrepreneur and the Oscar Health co-founder shared the good news on Instagram, with Kushner captioning a sweet shot of the newborn with, "welcome to the world."

Back in October, news broke that the couple was having a baby. But it wasn't until November that Kloss announced the news herself, taking to her Instagram Story to post a video of her bare stomach.

"Good morning, hello baby," she said in the video, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

For his part, Kushner also celebrated his wife's pregnancy. On his own Instagram, he posted a pic of the former Victoria's Secret Angel showing off her baby bump in a red swimsuit.

Just last week, on March 8, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand during a rare outing in Miami. Dressed casually for the stroll, Kloss wore a black top and black leggings while her husband chose a navy tee and gray shorts.

The "Project Runway" judge began dating Kushner – who is the brother of Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kusher – in 2012. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in a private ceremony, with a second star-studded celebration in 2019.

Kloss' romance with Kushner has raised questions as to how the model – a longtime advocate for the Democratic party – navigates her complicated relationships with her high-profile in-laws. In January of last year, a contestant on "Project Runway" asked Kloss if she would wear a dress he designed to "dinner with the Kushners," which some viewers interpreted as a dig at her ties to the political family.

Kloss later responded to being one of the first "memes of the decade" on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," telling the host, "Andy, I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics."

Of her relationship with her husband, she added, "I met my man in 2012, when I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world, and my man and I have been through a lot together. I'm so proud that he's my partner; it's not been easy, but it's worth it, and I would make that same decision a million times again."