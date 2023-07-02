Today

Karol G breaks attendance record on the Today Show

The NYPD confirmed the number of fans who joined the Colombian artist in Manhattan.

By Adriana Correa

Multi-platinum global recording artist Karol G (Carolina Giraldo) performed live on the “Today Show” and she did it in true ‘Bichota Style’.

According to NYPD the Colombian reggaeton superstar broke an all-time attendance record on Friday (June 30) by gathering over 15,000 fans during her live performance outside the NBC Studios in New York City as part of the Today Show’s summer Citi Concert Series.

Hundreds of fans camped overnight to get a chance at spot to see their favorite singer’s first-ever performance on the Today Show.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The singer performed many of her songs from her recent album  “Mañana Será Bonito” (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful) such as “Mientras Me Curo del Cora” (While I Heal from My Heart), “Tus Gafitas” (Your Glasses) and the Shakira Collab “TQG” that has become her summer anthem.

But that’s not the only record Karol G broke this year, she recently broke another record by becoming the first female in history to score a #1 album in the U.S with an album recorded entirely in Spanish.

Entertainment News

podcasts 2 hours ago

Original ‘Boy Meets World' Topanga actress alleges she was fired for not being ‘pretty enough'

In Memoriam 4 hours ago

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19

The singer’s “Mañana Será Bonito” album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with nearly one hundred thousand copies sold. 

Karol, becomes the only second artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an all-Spanish album. By reaching this feat she becomes the first woman and the first Colombian to place a Spanish-language album at No. 1.

Congratulations to Karol G!

This article tagged under:

Today
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us