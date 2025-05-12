Kate Middleton's brother details her ‘challenging' cancer battle

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Kate Middleton's family is there to support here, even through the most challenging of times.

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton opened up about his oldest sister’s cancer battle and how Kate's diagnosis—which she announced in March 2024—impacted their family.

"What I think is that, as a family, you learn to see and process and understand things," the 38-year-old told The Times in an interview published May 12. "For her and her family, it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family, it was a challenging time, but I think it’s about communication and it’s about offering support and help where you can."

Indeed, as James explained, he and the rest of Kate's loved ones—including husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—did their best to be there for her in ways that were most beneficial to her needs.

"Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be on your terms, and it shouldn’t be on your terms," he shared. "It should be on their terms; unconditional: ‘I’m not doing it for something in return. I’m doing it because I love you.'"

"And that’s the simplest way of really demonstrating love," James continued. "You can do it in all these various fancy ways, but actually, you know, it is just generally being there."

While Katie's cancer battle was a difficult hurdle for her and her family, brighter days are ahead as she announced that she was in remission at the start of the year.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," the 43-year-old Middleton wrote in a message on X, formerly Twitter, Jan. 14. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she continued. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Princess Kate also shouted out the hospital where she received treatment for her cancer.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she shared in her message. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

