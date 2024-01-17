British Royal Family

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for up to two weeks with planned abdominal surgery

The palace said Wednesday that the former Kate Middleton is expected is expected to return to public duties after Easter

Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.''

British Royal Family Dec 25, 2023

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis join parents on Christmas walk

British Royal Family Dec 9, 2023

Prince Louis steals the show with his antics in royal family holiday outing

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The palace said that Kate, the wife of Prince William, wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

British Royal Family
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us