Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Everything is awesome because Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed another child together.

The adorable newborn, named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on May 21, joining big sister Lyla Maria, 21 months. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter," the duo wrote on Instagram May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." Pratt also co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex Anna Faris.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor, 42, and best-selling author, 32, confirmed that they were expecting their second child together in December 2021. On the same day, Schwarzenegger was photographed with a baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

While they have both shared the most un-bear-ably adorable photos of Lyla and Jack on their respective Instagram accounts in the past, the couple have tried to protect their little ones by not publicly showing their faces online.

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing," Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, told "Today" in March 2021, "or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

She continued, "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."

But the family's newest addition might not remain the youngest child — at least, if Pratt has anything to say about it. In July 2021, the "Tomorrow War" star told E! News' Daily Pop that "I would love to have more [children], as many as the man upstairs will provide."

He added, "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

While reflecting on starting a family with Schwarzenegger, Pratt shared that there is one thing that hasn't changed: the amount of love he has for his kids.

"The high common denominator is just kind of this unquenchable desire to want to be close to them, be next to them, to protect them and love them," he shared. "It's the best."

