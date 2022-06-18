Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

The photos were posted on Instagram

By Corinne Heller

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Meet Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt!

On June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram the first photos of her and husband Chris Pratt's second daughter. The couple announced last month that on May 21, Schwarzenegger gave birth, who joins big sister Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 22 months.

While keeping up with the couple's policy of not publicly showing their daughters' faces online, the proud mom shared a selfie showing herself holding baby Eloise and an image of the child sitting on her lap while wearing a white and gray striped bodysuit and matching baby doll shoe-patterned socks with pink bows.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex Maria Shriver also posted photos of bottles of breast milk, a Moses basket sitting beside a vase of pink and white roses, a gift of lactation cookies, a latte with smiley face art and a shot of Chris cooking in a kitchen. Katherine captioned her post, "May &June."

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Eloise is Pratts' third child. "The Jurassic World" actor also shares 9-year-old son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Farris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger May 23

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Jul 2, 2021

Chris Pratt Admits to Blacking Out and Challenging Marvel Co-Star to Wrestling Match

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Katherine Schwarzeneggercelebrity babiesChris Pratt
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us