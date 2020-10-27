Kathy Hilton Is Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 11

A familiar face is joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, E! News learned that Kathy Hilton will be joining the season 11 cast as a "friend of the Housewives." However, Hilton is certainly more than a friend as she's Kyle Richards' sister.

As fans of the show surely know, Kathy is Kyle and Kim Richards' older sister and is the matriarch of the Hilton family. Yes, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are her daughters.

On Kathy Hilton's addition to RHOBH, an E! News source shared, "Kathy is so excited to join the ladies of BH. She just confirmed her contract as 'friend' of the show. She won't have a full-time role, but will be around a lot when it's involving Kyle and her family."

As the insider continued, they called Kathy Hilton's involvement with RHOBH "a perfect match" as "Kathy has been friends with majority of the ladies for years."

Not only will viewers get to see Kathy Hilton's philanthropic work, but it's been suggested that Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton may appear on RHOBH.

As for Kyle Richards' reaction to her sister joining the show? Per our source, she couldn't be happier.

"Kyle is so excited she is joining," the insider noted. "They have a close and unique bond. We'll see them both laughing and arguing this season."

This casting update comes one day after Crystal Kung Minkoff was confirmed as RHOBH's newest addition. Of course, her connection to the ladies of Beverly Hills is through Kathy Hilton, so the socialite's "friend of" role isn't surprising.

In December 2019, Crystal and husband Rob Minkoff attended Kathy's holiday bash.

The now Housewife posted at the time, "Thank you @kathyhilton &Rick for spreading some serious holiday love!! It was a magical winter wonderland and @parishilton &@nickyhilton were perfection #TheHolidaysAreHere #OnlyInLA"

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton join RHOBH following Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards' exits from the show.

After two seasons on the Bravo hit, with several highs and lows, the "Wild Things" actress exited RHOBH in September 2020. Later that month, Teddi also departed RHOBH, but revealed it was due to her contract not being renewed.

"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," she sounded off. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed.Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best...' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."

The All In founder added, "Of course, when I got the news, I was sad.It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I am really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead."

