Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom

Cue the fireworks because Katy Perry has officially given birth.

The Grammy-nominated songstress and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry and Bloom shared the news with UNICEF.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement.

The couple's daughter arrived into the world on Wednesday, turning Perry into a first-time mom and making 9-year-old Flynn, Bloom's only child with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, an older brother to his first sister.

The famous parents, who got engaged in February 2019 after a years-long on-and-off romance, announced their baby news in early March when the performer cradled her bump in the music video for "Never Worn White." The following month, she revealed they had a little girl on the way.

In June, the singer explained why they were waiting to officially decide on a name.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," the star said in an interview on "Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy." "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that.'"

Some of the star's pregnancy aligned with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making the experience a mix of emotions for the expectant star.

"I've been overwhelmed. I've been anxious. I've been happy. I've been overjoyed. I've been depressed. I've been all of it," she said during the radio interview. "The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kind of conversations years ago where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots."

More recently, during an Aug. 24 appearance on E!'s "Daily Pop", she predicted her little girl would steal her heart. "They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right?" she told host Justin Sylvester. "When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."

She also already knows what kind of mom she'll be. "I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair," Perry said. "Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."

Their little bundle of joy will definitely have Bloom wrapped tightly around her finger. "I definitely think she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure," Perry said.

For his part, the actor has been eagerly awaiting his daughter's arrival, raving about the special time he would spend with her after the birth. As he told "Good Morning America," it's "those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won't be obviously breastfeeding, but I'm sure there will be bottles...I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."

That time has officially arrived! Congratulations to the famous parents.