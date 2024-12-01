Keira Knightley stuns Cher by playing ‘Believe' on her teeth

Keira Knightley might be more musically more inclined than people realize.

The "Love Actually" star was put on the spot on "The Graham Norton Show" when she was asked to show off a unique skill: playing music on her teeth.

This was a high-stakes request since host Graham Norton was asking Knightley to perform a song from music legend Cher, who was also a guest on his show.

Without hesitation, Knightley agreed and proceeded to pluck the chorus to "Believe" on her teeth to which a shocked, and clearly impressed Cher interjected, "She's hitting the notes."

"I did it!" Knightley responded, turning to Cher.

The two shared a laugh and Cher asked Knightley how she knows which teeth will produce which tones.

"I don't know," Knightley told the singer. "I learned to do it as a kid because there was somebody — there was a kid at school who was cool and he could do it."

This wasn't the first time the actor has shown off her special talent on TV.

In a March 2019 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Knightley impressively used her teeth to play "Raindrops Keep Falling On Your Head," adding that she played that song in her childhood talent show.

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked Knightley to play "a more modern song" to which Knightley wowed the crowd with Luis Fonsi's 2017 hit “Despacito.”

The two joked Knightly should release an album of her greatest teeth-playing tunes, and the actor added that she's shocked her husband, musician James Righton, hasn't already put her in a band for her musical talent.

