Kelly and Matthew Stafford's kids hospitalized ahead of NFL game

The Stafford family's weekend in Arizona took a scary turn.

On Jan. 11, Kelly Stafford — who shares 7-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, as well as daughters Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, with NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted a photo from the hospital.

"Last night was long," Stafford wrote on Instagram Story along with a photo of two of their kids in a hospital bed. "Back in beds and sleeping, everyone except Hunter. Feels like she drank a Celsius."

In a follow-up post, Kelly Stafford — who tied the knot with Matthew Stafford in 2015 — shared a picture of their kids walking alongside the NFL player.

"Before that tho," she noted, "they were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip."

His team, the Los Angeles Rams, traveled to Arizona this week to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's Jan. 13 Wild Card game, which was relocated from Inglewood's SoFi Stadium to Glendale's State Farm Stadium amid the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

And while she didn't share more details about their kids' hospitalization, she recently revealed that some of their family, herself included, had been sick.

“I can't think straight, I currently believe I have the flu," she said on the Jan. 7 episode of her "Morning After" podcast. "Two of my daughters have the flu.”

She added that she wasn't "able to move" at Rams' Jan. 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. "I passed out on a little bench in the suite," she explained. "We had all of our friends in town and I was a real downer. Body aches are serious."

While battling the illness, Kelly Stafford posted about having to evacuate amid the ongoing wildfires, which have killed at least 16 people, per NBC News.

Amid the devastation, the LA Rams player is hoping that their upcoming playoff game provides a "great escape" for fans who've been going through a tough time.

"We play for the people in this community, the people that support us," he said during a Jan. 9 press conference. "And this week will be another example of that."

As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, many have lost their homes in the blaze, including a growing number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Adam Brody and more have sadly lost their homes in the tragic fires.