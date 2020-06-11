Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

The couple, who has two children together, have been married since 2013

By Mike Vuplo | E!

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson wants to put an end to her marriage.

E! News can confirm "The Voice" coach has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the "American Idol" winner quietly filed in Los Angeles last week. 

Entertainment News

music 3 hours ago

Country Group Lady Antebellum Changes Name to Lady A

A&E 5 hours ago

Another Police Show, ‘Live PD,’ Axed in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

The couple, who has two children together, have been married since 2013. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage. 

Many fans know their love story began at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when Kelly was rehearsing with Rascal Flatts. Lo and behold, Brandon served as the group's tour manager at the time. The relationship, however, didn't take off until a meeting six years later.  Within 10 months of dating, Brandon proposed with Kelly announcing her engagement news in December 2012.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" she wrote. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

In October 2013, the couple exchanged vows in Tennessee. "Brandon's totally the one," the music superstar shared with Cosmopolitan. "I've never been so happy."

Since then, the couple has supported each other personally and professionally leaving the divorce news shocking to many pop culture fans.

E! Online

This article tagged under:

Kelly Clarkson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us