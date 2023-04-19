Kelly Clarkson Tears Up After Henry Winkler, Who Has Dyslexia, Shares Advice for Her Daughter

Henry Winkler has some very simple, yet very powerful, words of wisdom for Kelly Clarkson’s daughter.

The "Barry" star, who has written several children’s books, appeared April 18 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson said she was driving her second-grade daughter, River, to school the day before her interview with Winkler, noting that she’s dyslexic, as is the former "Happy Days" star. The singer said she thinks it’s amazing that she can tell her daughter he’s written so many books and he’s dyslexic.

“She was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids,” Clarkson said.

Winkler said dyslexia is quite prevalent, with one in five kids having it. The International Dyslexia Association reports nearly 15-20% of the entire population has “some symptoms of dyslexia.”

“It’s more common, I didn’t know that,” Clarkson said.

“She’s in the tribe,” Winkler said.

Clarkson said her daughter’s school had a program about dyslexia and pointed out some celebrities who have it.

“It really empowered her that y’all are so open about it,” Clarkson said.

The Emmy winner then looked into the camera to dispatch advice for Clarkson's daughter.

“How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are,” he said.

That caused Clarkson to tear up and grab a tissue.

“My makeup artist is going to kill me,” she joked.

River, 8, is one of two kids Clarkson has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, along with son Remington, 7.

Clarkson, whose new song, “Mine,” seemingly addresses her split with Blackstock, has talked about the effect of the divorce on their kids. Last month, she told the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast that she asks her kids each night if they’re happy and what would make the happier.

She said her kids sometimes answer by saying, “You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’”

Clarkson said it that response “kills me,” but also makes her proud.

“I’m raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me,” she said.

