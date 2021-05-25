Kelly Osbourne doesn't appreciate speculation regarding what she has or hasn't changed about her body.

The 36-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, May 23 to clap back at any haters who have assumed that she recently underwent plastic surgery to achieve her updated look. She shared a video message that was recorded while she had her purple hair up in two buns and was getting makeup done for a project.

In the footage, Osbourne told her followers, "I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am. And I've not had plastic surgery."

She continued, "I have never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."

The alum of The Osbournes captioned the post, "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

She didn't specify what exactly spurred her to record this response. However, her new post follows some questions, in both the comments sections of her recent posts and in online articles from certain media outlets, surrounding her appearance.

Last month, she shared a photo to Instagram of her newly dyed purple locks and captioned it, "New hair!! New outlook!!"

In August 2020, she visited the Hollywood Raw podcast and was open about the fact that she had lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve bypass surgery two years prior.

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," she said at the time. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s---."