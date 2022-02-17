Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Accused of ‘Blatantly' Copying Tequila 512 in Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that the branding is so similar that an image of Tequila 512 was mistakenly used in Kim Kardashian’s mobile game instead of Jenner’s 818 Tequila

John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Tequila 512 is suing Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, alleging that the brand copied its logo and color scheme.

In its suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Central California, Tequila 512 accused K & Soda LLC, which owns 818 Tequila, of "simply and blatantly" copying its branding.

The lawsuit says Tequila 512, whose trademark was established in 2015, uses an "immediately recognizable 512 mark in black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle." Tequila 818, which launched last year with Jenner as the face of the company, is accused of using the same branding with "immaterial tweaks."

