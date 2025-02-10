Kendrick Lamar's flare jeans for his halftime show have a surprisingly hefty price tag

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kendrick Lamar's jeans may have people searching for money trees.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The "HUMBLE." rapper delivered a hits-filled performance during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, Feb. 9 alongside special guests SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson, but it was his flared jeans that nearly stole the show.

For his big performance, Lamar — whose Drake diss track “Not Like Us” took center stage— opted for a custom-made varsity jacket made by British designer Martine Rose which featured the name "Gloria" on the front, which was a nod to a song on his most recent album GNX. He also wore a black t-shirt, backwards baseball hat, black-and-white sneakers, a diamond necklace with a giant "a" on it and, of course, those flared jeans, which sent viewers at home into a tizzy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Turns out, the flared denim pants were designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine and made their debut during a Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in 2019. The designer jeans run for a cool $1,300, per The New York Times.

READ Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Reacts to Her Appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show

The jeans were initially produced as a tribute to French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, Slimane's official Instagram account said following Lamar's performance, also noting that the rapper wearing the jeans highlighted "the enduring influence of Slimane’s designs."

Indeed, many viewers proved they may be switching up their favored denim cut thanks to the scene-stealing look.

Kendrick Lamar performed the Super Bowl LIX halftime show featuring cameos from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams.

"I think Kendrick Lamar’s jeans are the real MVP," one person declared on X. "Love the cut."

Another user said that "whoever put kendrick lamar in those jeans needs a RAISE. the way his thighs and butt looked like in it OH MY LORD."

A third person wrote, "Kendrick Lamar bell bottom pants was kinda sexy though."

Of course, there were other attention-grabbing moments from the Grammy winner's halftime show, during which Serena Williams crip walked as Lamar performed "Not Like Us," his diss track about the 23-time grand slam champion's reported ex.

"Let's go Super Bowl halftime," Williams wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of her getting photos taken after her surprise appearance. "I died a little!"

In another video, she referenced herself famously doing the same dance after winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, which took place at Wimbledon.

"Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon," Serena said. "I would be fined!"