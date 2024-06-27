Originally appeared on E! Online

Britney Spears is taking a new step in her motherhood journey.

Her ex Kevin Federline shared an update on the "Toxic" singer's relationship with their sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, after she granted permission for the teens to move to Hawaii with him last year.

So, where does Spears stand with Sean and Jayden?

"Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight on June 25. "They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed."

He went on to note a positive way their bond has changed over the last year.

"The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her," the lawyer continued. "There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction."

E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Kevin for comment but hasn't heard back.

In May 2023, Federline requested to relocate Sean and Jayden to the Aloha State with wife Victoria Prince, who he married in 2013. His attorney later confirmed to People that Spears had "consented." Following the decision, both boys celebrated milestone birthdays in September, with Sean officially becoming an adult.

Spears — who settled her divorce from Sam Asghari last month — rarely speaks publicly about her sons, but she offered a glimpse into their relationship in 2021, when she expressed how she felt about them growing up.

"So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"