Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About Body Image Struggles After Photo Leak

Khloe Kardashian is addressing a recent leaked bikini photo of herself that she didn't love.

Amid social media debate surrounding the unauthorized image that was shared online this week, the 36-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Wednesday about struggling with her body image.

She included topless footage filmed in a bathroom, along with video from an Instagram Live she had recorded on the same day that revealed her midsection. Kardashian captioned the post, "Yes I did a live to show you all this isn't photoshopped."

In the message, the reality TV mainstay wrote, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

Kardashian went on to explain that "constant ridicule and judgment my entire life" has been "too much to bear," particularly comments that compare her to her sisters or question her biological father's identity.

"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world," the "Revenge Body" star wrote. "And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."

Kardashian said she loves "a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there" and compared it to wearing makeup or a pair of heels. She added that this is "exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically."

She concluded by saying her family and friends tell her daily that she's beautiful but that it only counts if she feels this way from within.

"I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us," she shared. "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

A number of her family members shared support in the comments, including Kim Kardashian, who wrote, "I love you Khloe."

Kendall Jenner commented, "yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen [heart emoji]."

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, posted in part, "Khloe you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you.... you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day."

Among the friends cheering her on was Ariana Grande, whose song "pov" is featured in Kardashian's video. "love u & your heart," the singer wrote.