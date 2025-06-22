Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online
Now, this was one heck of a slime.
After all, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards aired live from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles June 21 with host Tyla, honoring some of the best performers across kids’ television, movies, music and more.
Indeed, the categories for Nickelodeon’s show—which dates back to 1987, originally coined as Nickelodeon’s Big Ballot—honored Fan Favorite Kids’ Creator, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite Cartoon and more.
This year, Taylor Swift was nominated for two more orange blimps, in the Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song categories—for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Meanwhile, Ariana Grande earned four nominations across movie and music categories for her role in "Wicked," which scored her three nominations in addition to Favorite Female Artist.
Other leaders in nominations included Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. The “Not Like Us” rapper, for his part, scored nods for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song for “squabble up,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, and Favorite Album for GNX.
PHOTOS Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Red Carpet Fashion
Entertainment News
Meanwhile, Gaga similarly earned four mentions for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song for “Abracadabra,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars and Favorite Album for "Mayhem."
Of course, the biggest highlight of the evening may have been Jack Black, who accepted Nickelodeon’s prestigious King of Comedy award. Prior to the School of Rock star, only one other comedian has earned the title back in 2023, when Adam Sandler accepted the silver blimp for the achievement.
The King of Comedy award is one of the Kids Choice Awards’ rarest awards, tied with the network’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which has only been given to Dan Schneider and "Transformers" character Optimus Prime.
As for who got slimed? Well, last year, Kid Laroi, Jelly Roll and Reneé Rapp ended up glopped in green—and Adam himself earned quite the coverage after accepting his 2023 comedy award, so it was only right that Jack found himself on the list.
Slimed or not, keep reading to see every winner from the evening...
Favorite Kids’ TV Show
Ayla & The Mirrors
Bunk’d
The Really Loud House
The Thundermans: Undercover (WINNER)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) (WINNER)
Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk’d)
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) (WINNER)
Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk’d)
Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk’d)
Favorite Family TV Show
Abbott Elementary
Cobra Kai
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
XO, Kitty (WINNER)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa’s House)
David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)
Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai) (WINNER)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) (WINNER)
Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy’s Place)
Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Favorite Reality TV Show
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent (WINNER)
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
Favorite Cartoon
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favorite Movie
A Minecraft Movie
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Captain America: Brave New World
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Paddington in Peru
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
THUNDERBOLTS*
Wicked (WINNER)
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley, Red One)
Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)
Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie) (WINNER)
Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Movie Actress
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked) (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)
Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Favorite Animated Movie
Despicable Me 4
Dog Man
Inside Out 2 (WINNER)
Moana 2
Mufasa: The Lion King
Plankton: The Movie
The Wild Robot
Transformers One
Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie
Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2) (WINNER)
Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)
Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)
Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie
Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)
Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2) (WINNER)
Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)
Lupita Nyong’o (Roz, The Wild Robot)
Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)
Favorite Villain
Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)
Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3) (WINNER)
Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)
Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie) (WINNER)
Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Selena Gomez
SZA (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Drake
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Favorite Music Group
blink-182
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Linkin Park
Stray Kids (WINNER)
TWICE
Favorite Song
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Cry For Me” – The Weeknd
“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” – Taylor Swift
“squabble up” – Kendrick Lamar
“Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Collaboration
“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Call Me When You Break Up” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA (WINNER)
“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
“Show Me Love” – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla
“Slow Motion” – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
Favorite Female Breakout Artist
Addison Rae
Chappell Roan
Doechii
GloRilla
JENNIE
LISA
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Favorite Male Breakout Artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone (WINNER)
d4vd
Djo
Leon Thomas
Myles Smith
Shaboozey
Zach Bryan
Favorite Album
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Tyla (WINNER)
Asia: Stray Kids
Australia: The Kid LAROI
Europe: David Guetta
Latin America: Shakira
North America: Bruno Mars
U.K.: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song From a Movie
“Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked) (WINNER)
“Higher Love” – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
“I Always Wanted A Brother” – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
“I Feel Alive” – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
“Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
“Popular” – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
“Run It” – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Viral Song
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco (WINNER)
“Diet Pepsi” – Addison Rae
“Messy” – Lola Young
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“Sports car” – Tate McRae
“That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams
Favorite Female Sports Star
Alex Morgan
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Coco Gauff
Jordan Chiles
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles (WINNER)
Favorite Male Sports Star
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James (WINNER)
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
Favorite Male Creator
Adam Rose
Dhar Mann
Keith Lee
Mark Rober
MrBeast (WINNER)
SeanDoesMagic
Favorite Female Creator
Brooke Monk
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Lexi Rivera
Salish Matter (WINNER)
Sofie Dossi
Favorite Gamer
Aphmau
IBella
IShowSpeed (WINNER)
Kai Cenat
Ninja
Pokimane
Unspeakable
Fan Favorite Kids Creator
A for Adley
Danny Go!
Kids Diana Show
Ms. Rachel (WINNER)
Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World
Toys and Colors
Favorite Podcast
American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
LOL Podcast (WINNER)
New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce
Super Great Kids’ Stories
The Nikki & Brie Show
Favorite Video Game
Fortnite
Just Dance 2025 Edition (WINNER)
Madden NFL 25
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Party Jamboree