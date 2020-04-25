kids choice awards

Kids’ Choice Awards Bringing Stars, Slime From Isolation

Nickelodeon's annual show will air on May 2

Chris Pratt reacts after getting slimed as he accepts the award for favorite butt-kicker for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
The Kids' Choice Awards will be bringing the slime home.

Nickelodeon's annual show and the signature green slime it pours on celebrities will now air on May 2 with host Victoria Justice, former star of the channel's shows “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.”

On Friday the kids' channel announced that the rebooted virtual ceremony, whose original March 29 date was postponed by the coronavirus, will be known as “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.”

Stars appearing from isolation, and possibly getting doused in slime, include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS and most of the major cast members of the “Avengers” films.

They'll be among those presenting and receiving the show's orange blimp statuettes.

Organizers say the show “will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history.”

LeBron James will receive the show's Generation Change Award for commitment to education.

