Kim Cattrall Returning to ‘And Just Like That' Amid Years of Feud Rumors

And just like that... Samantha Jones is back.

Kim Cattrall, who skipped out on reprising her "Sex and the City" role for the first season of its revival "And Just Like That...," will be making an appearance in the series' upcoming second season, a rep for Max (formerly known as HBO Max) confirmed to the New York Post on May 31.

The 66-year-old filmed her cameo on March 22 without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety, citing sources. She reportedly will only appear in one scene.

News of Cattrall's return comes less than a month before "AJLT's" season two premiere. The show stars "SATC's" three other original actresses—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—and serves as a continuation of the events from the beloved HBO series and two spin-off movies.

For years, Cattrall has expressed her indifference in returning to the franchise. "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told Variety in May 2022. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

At the time, Cattrall said she was "never asked to be part of the reboot," though she noted that she had already made it pretty clear that she had no intention to return after 2010's "Sex and the City 2."

"Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?" she continued. "Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that's smart. We're not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there's another movie."

And then there were also rumors of a fallout between Cattrall and Parker, who has denied that the two are in a feud.

"There is not a ‘fight' going on," Parker, 58, told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast last June. "There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf."

While Cattrall was absent for "AJLT's" first season, writers kept her character in the show through text exchanges with her now-estranged friend Carrie Bradshaw (Parker). In the season one finale, Carrie reached out to Samantha, who now lives in London, to meet up.

"It's odd, isn't it?" Cattrall told Variety of the writers' decision to keep Samantha in the storyline. "I don't know how to feel about it."

"And Just Like That..." returns to Max on June 22.