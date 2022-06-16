Kim Kardashian Did Not Damage Marilyn Monroe's Dress, Ripley's Believe It or Not Says

Ripley's Believe It or Not! disputed claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown when she wore it to the Met Gala, debunking images circulating on social media.

The gown, which Monroe wore during her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance for John F. Kennedy, 60 years old. Kardashian was widely criticized for wearing it to the Met Gala because of the historic significance and delicate construction of the garment. Images of the dress with and without damage to the seams spread online, with many people claiming that the rips, missing crystals and puckering seams were caused by Kardashian's Met Gala carpet walk.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which bought the gown in 2016 for $4.8 million, said Kardashian did not damage it.

"Kim Kardashian wearing the 'Happy Birthday' dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala," the statement says.

