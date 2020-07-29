Kim Kardashian West Returns Home to Los Angeles After Emotional Reunion With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is back at home after reuniting with her husband Kanye West.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 28, after a short trip to Cody, Wyoming. A source tells E! News that Kardashian West arrived home, without the Grammy winner, who has been staying at the family's ranch in Wyoming. The 39-year-old star flew to see her husband late Sunday, July 26.

During the visit, the couple was spotted out for a drive together, which, according to one insider, got "very emotional." This reunion between Kardashian West and the 43-year-old rapper came shortly after West publicly apologized to his wife for his recent Twitter posts, including one in which he said he wanted a divorce.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West tweeted. "I did not cover her like she has covered me."

The Yeezy designer added, "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim Kardashian's Supportive Statements of Kanye West

Following a series of West's public declarations about their family, Kardashian West took to her social media to speak out about her husband's mental health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian West began her series of messages. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kardashian West, who shares four kids with West, went on to add, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

In closing, Kardashian West asked for privacy and compassion during this time. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, she shared. "However we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."