Originally appeared on E! Online

North West wants to be your bestie.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter debuted her rap name during a feature on her dad's upcoming collaborative album "Vultures" with Ty Dolla $ign. The 10-year-old's verse was played during a listening party for the upcoming project in Miami on Dec. 12.

The song, called "You Don't Want (North Interlude)" according to Genius, features North West singing, "I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

The track continues: "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

North West also danced along on stage to her verse at the listening party, as seen in a video posted to TikTok.

And this isn't the first time the newly-named Miss Westie has expressed interest in following in her parents' footsteps. After all, she recently shared her plans to one day take over her mom's company SKIMS and Kanye West's Yeezy label someday. But the aspiring business owner should not be boxed in quite yet—and may even have a future in fashion criticism.

Kim Kardashian and North West Step Out at Paris Fashion Week

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kardashian—who also shares kids Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye West—revealed in a confessional on the Nov. 23 episode of "The Kardashians." "She loves to critique."

In fact, the episode gave insight into North West's eye for fashion, with her giving her mom a particularly biting bit of feedback about the reality star's 2023 Met Gala look. "I like the pearls," North West told her mother. "I just don't like that it looks, like, from the dollar store."

Aspirations aside, Kardashian's eldest daughter is known for her sassiness—on and off the internet. She shares an extremely popular TikTok account with Kardashian (it currently has 17.5 million followers) where she shows off her personality and dance moves.