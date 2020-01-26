Kobe Bryant Reflected on ‘Inspiring Kids’ in Final Interview Before His Death

Just because he left the basketball court doesn't mean Kobe Bryant was done inspiring.

As sports and pop culture fans alike continue to mourn the death of the NBA legend, Kobe's final interview before his passing has surfaced.

In an interview with USA Today published on Jan. 23, the former Los Angeles Lakers player expressed happiness at his careers outside of basketball. One job in particular that he especially admired was the children's books he worked on with "The Wizenard Series."

"You got to do what you love to do. I love telling stories," he shared with the publication. "I love inspiring kids or providing them with tools that are going to help them."

Kobe even launched his own publishing company as a platform to share his stories. "I have an idea for an entire universe that centers around sports, fantasy and magic," he told USA Today. "It's as if the Olympics and Harry Potter had a baby."

According to the profile, Kobe reported to his office regularly at 8 a.m. He would leave work around 2 p.m. to pick up his daughters from school. He would return to work around 3:30 p.m. for more work.

And between all of his jobs and passions, Kobe also enjoyed passing along his athletic skills to younger athletes.

"Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you're helping the emotional (development) of young kids," he shared. "So it's understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes."

Kobe died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday morning. According to officials, he was one of nine people who passed away in the accident, which is currently under investigation.

The sports legend was married to Vanessa Bryant and they had four daughters together. The couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was also onboard the helicopter and passed away.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy.