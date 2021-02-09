natalia bryant

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 18, Signs Modeling Contract With IMG

Natalia Bryant said she's "beyond thrilled" and that has always wanted to be a model

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

In this Feb. 26, 2018, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant arrive at the premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant turned 18 last month and has already found herself a cool new job.

The daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, the company announced in a post on Monday night.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” IMG Models quoted Natalia Bryant as saying. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

The 18-year-old shared the same professional photo and statement to her own Instagram page, adding that she’s “beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!”

Her proud mom, Vanessa Bryant, also shared the post, writing “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani!”

In the comments, several fellow models showed their support.

Gigi Hadid posted simply “YES,” with a heart emoji. She also shared Natalia Bryant's photo and wrote "Proud" in her Instagram story.

Cindy Crawford also commented on Vanessa Bryant's post, writing “Congrats!”

"So beautiful," singer Ciara wrote. "So excited for you, sunshine!"

IMG Models has had a few surprise signings recently, announcing after the inauguration of President Joe Biden that they’ve hired Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

They’re in good company, as IMG represents the likes of Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Ciara, Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people died when a helicopter transporting them to a basketball game crashed in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. The five-time NBA champion, who was 41 at the time of his death, and Vanessa Bryant are also parents to Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

